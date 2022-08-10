Seven people have been charged for the Krugersdorp gang rape. They briefly appeared at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They face multiple counts of rape, aggravated robbery and contravention of the Immigration Act.

7 suspects charged for Krugersdorp gang rape

At least one of the seven is a minor. The accused are part of the 81 suspects arrested a day after the rape incident.

Eight women were gang-raped in West Village, Krugersdorp last month. They were part of a production crew shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump.

An identity parade was held on Tuesday. The matter has been postponed to the 28th of September for further investigations.

The crowd swells up ahead of Krugersdorp gang rape incident court appearance