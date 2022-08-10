Some of the suspects appearing in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court west of Johannesburg have been positively linked to the gang-rape of eight women.

The suspects were arrested following the gang rape of eight women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video in the area. They were working on site when the attack took place near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

The suspects are also facing charges relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Earlier, the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Nomvula Mokonyane called on the Mineral Resources Department to expropriate abandoned mines for the benefit of the community.

She was speaking to the media outside court ahead of the appearance of 81 illegal mineworkers, arrested following the gang-rape in Kagiso last month.

A high-powered law enforcement team visited Krugersdorp on Saturday. National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola lead the team of officials to engage communities that live in the epicentre of illegal mining in Gauteng.

The move was an effort to address illicit mining and crimes that illegal operations generate.

A Crime Combating Imbizo with residents was held in Kagiso on Sunday.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says, “The gang rape that has shocked the country has cast a spotlight on illicit mining as a crime generator in mining areas such as Kagiso, also in the West Rand. This community of Kagiso will this weekend also have the ear of the Police Ministry and SAPS management, during the second installation of the Crime Combating Imbizo on Sunday. This Crime Combating Imbizo seek to provide residents with a platform, to discuss and engage the SAPS on identified crimes afflicting the community.”