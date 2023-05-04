The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has apologised to the survivors of the alleged Krugersdorp rapes for police disclosing their personal information last year.

In July, eight women were raped while filming a music video at a mining dump west of Johannesburg.

Police had released personal information, including names, ages and physical addresses of the eight women.

The National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “During the process of tracing the suspects, WhatsApp messages were used to communicate due to the urgency of tracing the suspects. Unfortunately, the personal information of the above-mentioned victims were disclosed in the WhatsApp messages on SAPS WhatsApp groups, which found its way to social media. The SAPS regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes.”

Rape charges were dropped against the 14 initial suspects in November of last year. They are now only charged with violating the Immigration Act.