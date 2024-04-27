Pheko accorded Special Provincial Official Funeral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the former president of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) Doctor Motsoko Pheko a Special Provincial Official Funeral.

However, the Pheko family is yet to give details of the memorial and funeral services.

Pheko died on Friday last week at the age of 93. He served as a Member of Parliament for ten years and on different portfolio committees.

Pheko also served as the PAC’s representative to the United Nations.

The family has, meanwhile, thanked the public for the outpouring of condolences.

Spokesperson for the Pheko family Zandi Radebe said the family is grateful for the support they have been receiving.

“We’ve lost Dr Motsoko Pheko, a phenomenal and gentle figure, a Pan Africanist, a scholar. The family is grateful for the support that it has received so far, but at the same time it humbly requests that it be given the time to process and come to terms with the situation,” says Radebe.

“Dr Motsoko Pheko joined the PAC in 1960. So, he becomes one of the founding members alongside Mangaliso Sobukwe. His contributions, not only during apartheid by being a member of the Pan Africanist National Congress. Dr Motsoko Pheko has published over 30 books. Ntate was a very gentle and loving figure,” she adds.