One of the Krugersdorp gang-rape victims says they feel like they have been forgotten by society, as most of the focus is on the suspects and not on their pain.

Late last month, suspected illegal miners attacked a music video crew – gang raping eight women at an abandoned Krugersdorp mine, west of Johannesburg.

Over 80 men thought to be Zama Zama’s (illegal miners) were arrested the next day.

Fourteen have been charged with rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

One young woman has spoken out for the first time about the more than 10-hour ordeal.

Her voice has been distorted to protect her identity.

“I know there have been arrests that have been made. But it’s like we are forgotten. It’s all about the arrests they have made and the numbers. No one is coming [to] check on the victims. How are you guys holding up, do you have food, what do you need? Mentally, I get anxious, I get palpitations, and I don’t sleep at night. I have to be strong for my child,” explains one of the victims.

DNA results

On August 12, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the DNA tests of the eight women who were raped, would be prioritised.

He was taking part in a ministerial briefing session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Police have been widely criticised for the backlog at DNA labs.

The backlog runs into thousands.

It has resulted in victims of gender-based crimes waiting at least two years for their cases to make it to court.

Suspects linked to the rape of eight women appear in court: