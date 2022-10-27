Rape charges against 14 suspects who were accused of raping eight women in Krugersdorp have been dropped.

Eight women from a film crew were gang raped while shooting a music video at an abandoned mine dump in Westville Village in August.

The 14 suspects were charged with several counts ranging from rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

They are now only charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

NPA was confident of prosecution

In August, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said there are prospects for a successful prosecution against the accused.

The accused were part of the more than 80 people arrested in the wake of the rape incident.

All the 14 accused were charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravated circumstances, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

One of the accused is a minor who is 16 years-old.