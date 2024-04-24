Remains of all 45 Limpopo bus crash victims identified

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The remains of all 45 Botswana nationals who perished in a bus crash at Mmamatlakala bridge outside Mokopane in Limpopo over the Easter long weekend have been identified.

Limpopo Health spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha says the DNA process has positively identified that there were 46 passengers, including one survivor of the accident.

The bus plunged into a ravine, caught fire and burnt most passengers beyond recognition.

Muavha says they will meet with a delegation of Botswana officials tomorrow to finalise the death registrations with Home Affairs.

He says, “A multidisciplinary team tasked with coordinating the recovery and identification of remains from the tragic bus accident has confirmed the positive identification of 45 human remains through DNA processes. We can now confirm that there were 46 passengers with one survivor based on this scientific process and results.”

“The team has already finalised packaging the deceased’s remains as part of preparations towards repatriation, and the bodies are now ready. We will be meeting with a delegation of Botswana officials on Thursday the 25th, to finalise death registrations with Home Affairs, and the plans of repatriation will be outlined,” Muavha adds.

