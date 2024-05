Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspected criminal has been shot dead and an officer wounded during a shoot-out with police in Tshakuma outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

According to information, three suspected criminals robbed a store at gunpoint at Tshakhuma Mall.

Police gave chase and a shoot-out ensued where one of the suspected robbers was gunned down and an officer wounded.

Police confirmed the incident and will release further details later.