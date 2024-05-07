Burst water pipe leaves Limpopo community high and dry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Polokwane city and surrounding areas in Limpopo are experiencing water shortages.

Polokwane municipal authorities say a burst pipe on the Specon pipeline is to blame for the water shortage.

The burst pipe has led to the closure of the Olifantspoort Pipeline. Some of the affected areas include Ga-Chuene and Seshego.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala says repairs are under way, “Together with Lepelle Northern Water we are prioritising swift solutions to minimise inconvenience.”