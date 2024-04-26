Limpopo police seize illicit cigarettes worth over R350 000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo police have confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at over R350 000 in Musina.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba reported that officers noticed a suspicious bakkie and decided to follow it. The driver of the vehicle abandoned it, fleeing the scene and evading arrest.

Ledwaba says, “Musina Task Team closely monitored and followed the motor vehicle until it was driven to one of the residences with an RDP house in the area and stopped. The suspect vacated the motor vehicle and unexpectedly jumped the fence and disappeared in the nearby bushes to evade arrest upon discovering that he had been followed by the police.”

“The motor vehicle was searched and police found a large quantity of illicit cigarettes comprising 25 master boxes and 46 cartoons containing Remington Gold cigarettes with an estimated street value of R150,000,” Ledwaba added.