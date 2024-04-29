Laptop stolen at IEC offices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng police are currently probing a burglary incident at the Electoral Commission (IEC) offices in Houghton, north of Johannesburg, yesterday.

According to police reports, the suspects forcibly entered the premises by breaking the office doors. It was reported that only a laptop belonging to an administration employee was stolen during the incident.

The burglary comes at a critical time as the IEC gears up for one of South Africa’s most fiercely contested elections scheduled for May 29.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “The break-in was discovered at about 17:45, and so far only a laptop belonging to an administration employee has been reported stolen. The police are investigating a case of business burglary.”