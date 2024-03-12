IEC employee dismissed for leaking ANC, MK Party candidates’ lists

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed the dismissal of its employee who leaked the candidates’ lists of the African National Congress (ANC) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The commission instituted an investigation into the leak following the circulation of the lists on social media. It says its employee’s actions are illegal.

Earlier the Commission conceded that the leak of the candidates’ lists originated from its office.

The ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has since welcomed the investigation, saying the party has nothing to hide. The Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo addressed the media in Centurion, Pretoria, yesterday.

“The commission is able to provide a preliminary report as follows, the investigation has narrowed the source of the disclosure to a workstation that has been used to generate and store those reports. Later the said reports were deleted from the workstation. earlier today that workstation was secured and imaged in the presence of the officials whose credentials were used to generate the reports.”

IEMSA slams DA’s request

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA), Terry Tselane says the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request to have the United States (US) observe the upcoming general elections is a violation of the constitution.

The DA penned a letter to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to seek them to come and oversee May 29 polls.

Tselane calls on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to take firm action against DA.

He says, “That letter that is supposed to be coming from the DA is very strange indeed and it’s strange because the DA is an official opposition and you would have expected them to understand the rules and the laws of the country particularly the constitution.”

“ When you ask a foreign entity to basically come and do voter tabulations, election tabulation you are basically telling them I’ve got no confidence in the capacity of the electoral commission to run the election,” Tselane adds.

VIDEO: ANC slams DA over letter to US Secretary of State Blinken:

