Pandor says she won’t discuss DA letter during her trip to US

Minister of International Relations and Cooperations Naledi Pandor says she’s heading to the US to have engagements on a range of issues but will not discuss the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) letter.

The DA has written to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting America to send an Election Observer Mission to South Africa ahead of the polls in May.

Pandor says the country has had many successful elections before.

“To write such a letter particularly to countries that do not have observation and they have very low participation rates in the elections is rather surprising and demeaning attitude about Africa and the people of South Africa. I’m going to the US and I’ll be having several meeting there but I will not mention this letter, I don’t wish to embarrass South Africa.”

