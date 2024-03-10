Ramaphosa says DA is trying to sell SA to the United States

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is trying to sell South Africa to the United States according to African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa. The official opposition wrote a letter to the United States government to seek them to come and oversee the elections in May.

On the DA’s letter to the United States Government seeking them to come and observe the South Africa’s elections, Ramaphosa says the DA has another agenda of selling the country to other global superpowers.

“The DA’s letter to the United States government is quite disingenuous and it is almost trying to sell our country to other powers in the world. And we have regional organizations in the world like SADC, AU and have the UN as well. They always come to monitor our elections and now for a non-state entity to sell our democracy.”

Political formations are on the ground trying to gunner votes from South Africans ahead of the elections.

In domestic issues Ramaphosa says the ANC’s voting arrangement with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not working. The party may vote with ActionSA to collapse the Ekurhuleni Local Government EXCO.

Ramaphosa’s comments come as the ANC Ekurhuleni has amended a motion of no confidence against the Executive Mayor brought by ActionSA.

“The answer, simple answer, is that the current arrangement that we have in coalition is not working, that’s it,” says Ramaphosa.

The vote of confidence against the mayor takes place on Tuesday where ANC is expected to vote for removal of Executive Mayor. Ramaphosa says the working arrangement has become of political parties’ egos rather than the people.

“We have always said that coalition governments are always problematic and that has proven to be the case here in Ekurhuleni. And we are as the ANC having to assess and re-assess our own participation in coalition governments, because they are in effective and become paralyzed and don’t provide services to the people. We want an Ekurhuleni government to work for the people and we wouldn’t mind being in the opposition here.”