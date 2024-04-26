Transportation not accessible to people with disabilities: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that not all modes of transportation in South Africa are accessible to people with disabilities.

Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at the Transport Summit on Universal Accessibility in the east of Johannesburg yesterday.

Delegates are seeking solutions to universal access to all types of transportation.

Ramaphosa says a standardisation process is under way.

“Work is under way to roll out what I would call a standard for universal accessibility for road use vehicles. This will be done with the support of vehicle manufacturers and covers both public transport and delivery of vehicles. The Department of Transport has gazetted a national policy for parking discs that will enable drivers with disabilities to use them in one part of the country and everywhere in South Africa.”

VIDEO: Transport Summit on Universal Accessibility

