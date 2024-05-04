Ramaphosa saddened by living conditions of Nomzamo community in WC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has been doing door-to-door visits as part of the ruling party’s election campaign at Nomzamo in Strand, just outside Cape Town.

This is his third and last day of canvassing in the Western Cape.

His first stop in Nomzamo was at the home of a lady living with a physical disability, Phumla Magida.

The 29-year-old raised concerns about accessibility at places of learning for people living with disabilities. She is wheelchair bound.

Ramaphosa undertook that on the completion of a place of learning for people with disabilities in the area, she must be the first to be enrolled. He also instructed ANC officials on the campaign trail with him, to ensure that Magida’s disability grant is reinstated.

Other issues such as sanitation, jobs and crime, were highlighted to Ramaphosa. He says he was saddened by the conditions the Nomzamo community are living in.

“As you enter this place, Nomzamo, met by strong stench, running throughout the streets. It’s been one of those mornings… which is tinged with great deal of sadness on my part, but looking at the support here, believe ANC will do very well here.”

[WATCH] Sinazo shares her experience on the living conditions in Nomzamo under the DA-led administration. The ANC is committed to strengthen its National government interventions to ensure a better life for all #VoteANC2024 #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/xjPUpNaFrw — ANCYL (@ANCYLhq) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, other ANC members are campaigning throughout the country, with former President Thabo Mbeki in Pretoria.

KZN ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo conducts door-to-door campaign in uMbumbulu.

Former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe says he is confident that the ANC has listened to the cries of South Africans.

He’s in Ekurhuleni campaigning for the party ahead of the May 29 polls.