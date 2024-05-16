Government hopes NHI will address problems in SA’s health system

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Government hopes the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law yesterday will address problems in the country’s health system and make access to treatment more equitable.

Ramaphosa signed the Bill at the Union Buildings in Pretoria shortly before what’s set to be South Africa toughest election since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

explains how the NHI Act will be implemented, Ramaphosa, says, “Now the implementation of the NHI will be done in a phased manner, in a phase approach. With key milestones in each phase rather than an overnight event. Some fear that yes overnight, it is just boom, going to happen. And we are saying it’s going to be phased (in),” adds Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has attributed the fears that people have regarding the National Health Insurance Act to the fear that citizens once had when black people gained their right to vote.

Ramaphosa says financial hurdles facing the NHI can be managed.

“A number of South Africans were terrified that all these many South Africans, largely black would now have the right to vote and they were so terrified. Some of them started collecting tinned food, putting it in their cupboards, in the hundreds of tins, fearing that a calamity is about to descend on them. We all got the right to vote and nothing happened, only progress,” explains the President.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has announced that it will approach the courts following the signing into law of the NHI.

The party believes the National Health Insurance Act will worsen South Africa’s already poor healthcare system.

The DA’s Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube was addressing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

