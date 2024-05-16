Ramaphosa visits disaster site in George, offers condolences

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the George building disaster.

Earlier today, the President met with disaster officials at the joint operations Centre at the Garden Route District Municipality. He then went to the collapsed building site where he addressed the families.

“The whole of the SADC community is grieving. We come here giving words of comfort and to pass on our collective condolences from the national government (me) the President and all that I work with and ministers that have been coming here in large numbers,” says Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa says there may be inaccuracies in numbers of missing people:

So far 33 people have died in the horrific incident, 12 people are currently in hospital while 19 others are still unaccounted for.

The Western Cape government has managed to link 47 victims with their families.

The Family of Andile Magxwalisa (59) arrived on the #GeorgeBuildingCollapse site with his body to collect his spirit. The African custom is performed when someone dies in a tragic incident for their spirit not to linger around the scene. He’ll be buried in Xesi, EC.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fXE8FPZHlE — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) May 15, 2024

The President applauds the efforts of all involved in the George collapsed building disaster. He meets with rescue workers and humanitarian organisations and thanks them for their efforts.

“As well as ordinary people from around here, various organizations like Lions and Gift of the Givers and all of those as well as ordinary citizens of George who have come out in their large numbers.

The Western Cape Head of Disaster Management Colin Deiner says the site will be handed over to the police by Friday.