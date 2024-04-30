Ramaphosa bestows 2024 National Orders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today recognise individuals who have contributed and continue to contribute to the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous country by bestowing National Orders.

They are South Africa’s highest awards.

The Orders are to be delivered to recipients and the families of recipients and of those who have since passed at ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “The President as the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will bestow the 2024 National Orders Awards on distinguished citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans. The National National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens as well as eminent foreign nationals.”

Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa to bestow SA’s highest awards to citizens, eminent foreign nationals: