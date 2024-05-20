Ramaphosa deeply saddened by Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is deeply saddened by the air disaster that has claimed the lives of Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and personnel.

President Raisi and Minister Amir–Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed in east Azerbaijan while the leaders were en route back to Iran yesterday.

President Ramaphosa has offered his deep condolences to the government of Iran and the families of the deceased.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the supreme leader of Iran the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the government and the people of the Islamic Republic.”

“President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with the families of the late President and foreign minister as well as the relatives of the personnel and air crew who perished,” adds Magwenya.

The video below is reporting on the helicopter crash that claimed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s life