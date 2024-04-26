Ramaphosa to interact with Bloemfontein residents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Free State where he is expected to interact with residents of the Mangaung Metro in Bloemfontein today.

Ramaphosa’s rigorous election campaign trail has been divided into two parts where he will first visit Botshabelo and then wrap up in Bloemfontein.

The programme entails voter canvassing and mobilisation at local sports grounds, churches, daycare centres and some community halls. He will also interact with leaders of civil movements and residents during a community meeting to woe voters.

While interacting with unemployed young people in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, he said they will focus on attracting investment to help fulfil and realise their election promise of creating at least 500 thousand jobs every year.

VIDEO: Over the weekend, Ramaphosa led the ANC’s campaign in KwaZulu-Natal:

