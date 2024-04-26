Phala Phala farm theft accused back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The three people accused of theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm are this morning expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The three face charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to steal.

They allegedly stole $580 000 at the President’s farm in February 2020

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) earlier told the court that two additional arrests were imminent.

This as they had applied for the extradition of two Namibian nationals in connection with the case.

Two of the accused who are siblings, Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, have been released on bail.

Floriana worked at the farm as a domestic worker at the time of the theft.

Alleged mastermind, Imanuwela David, has been denied bail.

The matter is expected to be referred for trial soon.

VIDEO| Phala Phala farm robbery case:



-Reporting by Rendani Raliphaswa and Pimani Baloyi