Limpopo police launch manhunt for filling station robbers

Armed men have stolen an undisclosed amount of money at a filling station at Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says a group of armed robbers broke into the premises and blew up the safe with explosives.

Mashaba says the robbers fled in a bakkie.

“A group of heavily armed suspects entered the petrol station by breaking the doors using unknown objects. They then proceeded to the office where the drop safe is installed and bombed the drop safe with unknown explosives.”

“The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, driving a [Nissan] NP300 with an unknown registration number. Police were summoned to the scene and a case of business robbery was opened to track down the suspects,” adds Mashaba.