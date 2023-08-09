Limpopo police say two armed robbers have bombed an ATM at a filling station at Makumeke village outside Malamulele.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says the robbers fled with undisclosed amount of money.

Police say a security guard noticed two men who had just parked a vehicle at the premises. They blasted the ATM and took money.

Police were alerted but the robbers had already fled.

Ledwaba says investigations are continuing.

“According to information, two suspects driving a vehicle arrived at the premises and bombed the ATM before fleeing the scene. The police were called and on arrival the suspects had already fled the scene. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.”

#sapsLIM Two unknown suspects bombed an ATM at a local filling Station at Makumeke village under Malamulele policing area on 09/08.

Info -> Colonel Ndou 082 807 2666, #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSApp. NPhttps://t.co/SJcCsWKn1S pic.twitter.com/oryCbJPHwm — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 9, 2023