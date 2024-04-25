Free State deputy police chief refutes corruption allegations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Free State Deputy Police Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia, has denied allegations that he abuses his power and is corrupt.

Lesia was under cross-examination in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the trial against whistleblower, Patricia Morgan-Mashale, and her husband, George Mashale.

The two were brought to book for contravening the harassment order sought by Lesia for what he says is reputational damage.

Morgan-Mashale, who is a former South African Police Service (SAPS) employee, went into hiding in 2022 after several threats were made against her for reporting suspicious activities allegedly committed by senior police officials, including promotions and appointments.

Lesia submitted to the court that allegations levelled against him were fabricated.

He has denied ordering the arrest of George Mashale, who is accused number two in the matter, following an expose of his alleged corruption on the SABC’s Cutting Edge programme.

He also denied any involvement in the dismissal of Morgan-Mashale.

Lesia says he didn’t dismiss 300 SAPS employees and did not have an affair with his subordinate.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Advocate Terrence Mogwera asked Lesia whether he was aware of complaints against police management in the province, to which he said he wasn’t.

Mogwera asserted that as the Deputy Commissioner, Lesia was out of touch.

Lesia admitted that he did not provide the court with evidence of the origin of the text message relied on to get an order against the Mashales.

The state is expected to bring in six more witnesses as the trial continues.

