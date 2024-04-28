Any form of lawlessness during election will not be tolerated: Modise

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Defence Minister Thandi Modise has sent out a stern warning to those who are threatening to disrupt next month’s elections, saying that violence will not be tolerated.

She was briefing the media in Pretoria on the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster’s readiness for the May 29th polls.

She says, “Based on the threat and crime pattern analysis, NATJOINTS has recommended a fit-for-purpose deployment plan that will deal with any potential threats of crime and violence in and around voting stations and national and provincial result centres. We

have also put measures in place to protect all public facilities that will be used for voting, national key points and other essential infrastructure that might be targeted by criminal elements.”

Modise says that JCPS Cluster leadership is sending a clear message to the public that any form of lawlessness will not be tolerated, adding, “Anyone who participates in any form of criminal activity will be dealt with.”

She also urged members of the public to report any crime related to elections to the nearest police station or IEC offices.

False information and disinformation

The Minister also cautioned the public about sharing information on various social media platforms, saying sharing false, unverified

information, rumours, or threats online or in person can have serious consequences. She also says such information can incite violence, confuse voters, and undermine the democratic process.

Modise adds, “Individuals who use social media and electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence, or cause harm to others will be charged. When an individual creates a video or share a post to the public and where the post contains words,

speech or conduct that may encourage others to commit public violence, the aforementioned post will make one guilty of the

offence of inciting public violence and police will not hesitate to track the person down and hold you accountable.”