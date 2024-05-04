Ramathuba hails cooperation during DNA testing of Limpopo bus victims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo’s Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has hailed the cooperation between the South African and Botswana governments during the DNA tests for 45 Botswana bus crash victims. The DNA tests to identify the victims who were burnt beyond recognition were conducted in Pretoria.

The Botswana nationals lost their lives en-route to the Saint Engenas ZCC Easter conference in Moria outside Polokwane. Their bus plunged down at the Mmamatlakala bridge between Mokopane and Marken.

Dr Ramathuba was representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the mass funeral service. She has thanked both governments for ensuring the wellbeing of the sole survivor, an eight-year-old girl.

“Our leaders expressed the appreciation for the collaborative work done by the team of experts from both the governments, the Republic of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa. Our hardworking officials from both governments also ensured that they take care of the wellbeing of the only survivor, our beautiful little angel of that heart breaking fatal accident. In this regard, I want to take this opportunity and thank President Masisi and President Ramaphosa for their unequivocal guidance during the difficult time.”

Health MEC @PhophiRamathuba will deliver tribute on behalf of South African Government at Mass funeral which is underway for the victims of the bus crash accident. They died when the bus that was ferrying them to St Engenas ZCC church. @MakhadziSA is also attending. pic.twitter.com/b0ypOphFKf — Nyambeni Matshivha (@Nyambematshivha) May 4, 2024