The funeral service for 45 bus crash victims underway in Botswana

A mass funeral service for the 45 Botswana nationals who died in a bus crash in Mokopane, Limpopo, is underway in Botswana.

Members of Saint Engenas ZCC were en route to a pilgrimage in Moria outside Polokwane on the Easter weekend when their bus plunged down a bridge and caught fire.

An eight-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the crash.

The passengers had to be identified through DNA tests.

A large number of mourners are attending the funeral service at Molepolole sports complex in Botswana.

Limpopo’s Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral.

Limpopo Bus Crash | Repatriation of remains of 45 Botswana nationals: Dr Phophi Ramathuba