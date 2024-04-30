Botswana bus crash victims to be repatriated today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The bodies of the 45 Botswana citizens who perished in a bus crash in Limpopo during Easter period, are today being repatriated back to their country. This after the finalisation of the identification processes of all the bodies.

Some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition following the crash. A sole survivor of the crash, an 8-year old girl was admitted in hospital and has since been reunited with her family in Botswana.

The crash took place when these people where on their way to Moria for Easter gathering. Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba says now the families will be able to find closure.

“It has been a long traumatising month for everyone of us, starting with the families that have lost their loved ones who have been panicking not knowing whether they will find closure or not. We can confirm to the people of this country and the people of Botswana and the world that within a month, we have been able to conclude the entire task of identification and the bodies are now ready for repatriation” says Ramathuba.

Limpopo Bus Crash | Repatriation of remains of 45 Botswana nationals: Dr Phophi Ramathuba

Military repatriation

The first aircraft from the Botswana Defence Force has arrived in Polokwane international airport to repatriate remains of 45 Botswana nationals who died in a bus crash in Limpopo. The first aircraft will be transporting the first batch of 25 bodies to Gaborone. The second aircraft will later fetch the remaining bodies.