Residents of Kuruman in the Northern Cape have raised concerns about the safety of the N14 road between Vryburg and Kuruman. This as the mass funeral of five youth, who lost their lives in a horrific car crash on the N14 road, is under way.

Eleven young people died in a head-on collision last week and preliminary investigations reveal that one of the two cars was trying to overtake when the crash happened.

At least eight of the young people who died during the crash will be buried today in different locations.

These residents maintain that the N14 road is not safe:



“We are saddened and devastated by what happened.”

“Last year people died on the same road”

“We have never witnessed such but we will accept.”

“Our roads including the N14 are not safe.”

Families and the Kuruman community have expressed shock at the incident saying it has left them inconsolable and devastated.

Three of the young people who were involved in the fatal car crash belong to one family. The family says losing their children in that manner has left them inconsolable.

Their uncle Phutego Metswi says what happened is still unbelievable.

“Our hearts are still broken, the N14 is a dangerous road. Even though people sometimes drive recklessly, trucks on the roads are also a problem.”