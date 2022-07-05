Buffalo City Metro municipal workers fumigate the field where the funeral service of the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy victims will be held, while wreaths have been laid outside the only door for patrons at eNyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

GALLERY:



The Presidency announced on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa will join Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to comfort the grieving families of the victims on Wednesday.

Twenty-one young people died at eNyobeni Tavern, however, no cause of death has yet been released.

The mass funeral for the victims will be held on Wednesday, where a big tent has been erected on an open field at Scenery Park.