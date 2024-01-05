Mokotedi family still shock in passing of their family member

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mokotedi family in Boikhutso village near Ventersdorp in the North West is still reeling in shock following the passing of their family member, Motshidisi Mokotedi.

She was murdered last month, allegedly by her partner. Mokotedi was a member of the newly established Eagle unit in the Road Traffic Management Directorate. She was buried today.

Her uncle, Elias Nkola, says they want the perpetrator brought to book.

“We are still reeling from shock, especially since she was still young, and she was a very quiet and always smiling person. This incident has hurt us very badly as the family, and what we want as the family is to let justice be done and let the truth come out so that we know what happened and not know what the hearsay says. If that person is arrested, let the truth come out and get the sentence he deserves.”



Meanwhile, MEC for the Department of Public Safety and Transport Management Sello Lehari says they will closely monitor the progress made in this case.

“We cannot have somebody die like this; we will support the family with everything to make sure that we go to the end of this matter. We will leave no stone unturned. I will also visit the station where the case was opened. We will also have a discussion with the investigating officer and the head to get a briefing. Lastly, I will brief the investigating officer to brief the family about the progress of this case.”