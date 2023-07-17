The Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga says police investigations could lead to the arrest of more suspects, following the recent spate of truck attacks.

Five of the suspects, arrested in connection with the arson attacks, are due to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police now say the sixth person was taken in for questioning but later released.

Around 20 trucks were set alight last week in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Free State.

The department’s spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says, “We believe that the police have done their best to ensure that the 5, who have been arrested in the province, are linked to the arson. But we believe that further investigations may lead us to more suspects who are linked to these unfortunate incident that unfolded last week.”

