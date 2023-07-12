The Mpumalanga Safety and Security MEC Vusi Shongwe says police have launched a manhunt for those who robbed and torched five trucks on the N4 toll road in Waterval Boven earlier this week .

Similar incidents have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

The Police Department is on Wednesday expected to provide an update on its response to escalating violence targeting trucks.

Shongwe says they are also working with communities in an effort to identify the culprits.

He says, “We have then engaged with the police and they are making sure that they are monitoring that particular strategic road which is connecting Mpumalanga and Mozambique.” He says.

“The police are following the leads and they working with close community members of that particular area, in making sure that anyone who have an information that might help to arrest the perpetrator of that nature. Police are promising that in the future or very soon they might arrest some of these criminals.”

Mpumalanga

Earlier, police confirmed that a passenger has sustained burnt wounds after four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Ermelo and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.

The Provincial Police Spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the passenger was asleep in one of the trucks when the incident happened.

Mohlala says armed men approached the trucks and instructed the drivers to vacate the vehicles before setting them a light.

Government condemned the torching of trucks and has called on citizens to report any criminal activity.

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster says, “The criminal acts will not be tolerated tolerated. The traffic law enforcement authorities are working closely with other law enforcement authorities to maintain maximum vigilance and bring perpetrators to book.”

Government condemns the torching of trucks. Report any criminal activity to the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111. pic.twitter.com/zYwZH74Kh9 — Justice, Crime Prevention & Security Cluster (@CrimeSecurity) July 12, 2023

Tumelo Machogo and Michael Makungo