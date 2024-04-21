Hluvukani residents hopeful MK party will address their challenges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some local residents of Hluvukani north of Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga say they are hoping that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party will address the service delivery challenges that they have been facing for many years.

The people of Hluvukani feel that their area has been neglected for a very long time.

They are complaining about the deadly road from Acornhoek connecting villages and the Manyeleti Game Reserves. Locals also want the party to fix the education system.

“We expect the MK [party] to change the Education system because that is the future of our country and the future of our children. The present government has messed up because teachers became clerks in the classroom. What I expect from the uMkhonto weSizwe party it must at least implement the radical economic transformation neglected by the ANC in 2019. What they must do, must remember where we come from, how did we arrive here, where we are going.”

