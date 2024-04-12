Families receive remains of loved ones from Easter Weekend bus crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Six families, who lost their loved ones in the tragic bus crash that claimed 45 lives in Limpopo over the Easter weekend, have arrived to receive their remains at the Mokopane Hospital from Botswana.

The bus, carrying passengers from Botswana to an Easter pilgrimage at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria, met with disaster during the journey.

Now, the families have gathered to meet with officials from the Health and Home Affairs departments to begin the process of repatriating their loved ones’ remains.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba explains that this marks the first phase of the repatriation process. “Today the process that is going to unfold firstly I must indicate it is going to be a very difficult day for not only the families but even for us because we must first subject them to viewing the body so that when they view as family members it is the positive identification legal process that then involves a family member who will be identifying themselves and you know you bring in your ID document or passports in this case, sort of like you are taking an oath,” she says.

Limpopo Bus crash | Ramaphosa, Masisi to visit bus crash site

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>