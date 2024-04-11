Ramaphosa, Masisi to visit site of fatal bus crash in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart from Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi have arrived in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Ramaphosa and Masisi will later visit the bus crash site at Mmamatlakala bridge between Marken and Mokopane, where 45 Botswana nationals lost their lives at the beginning of the Easter holidays.

The bus was en route to Saint Engenas ZCC Easter conference in Moria outside Polokwane.

Both Presidents are having a briefing session at the Mogalakwena municipal offices.

Some representatives of the Saint Engenas ZCC have also arrived.

A sole survivor of the bus crash, an 8-year-old girl, Lorraine Siako, has returned home.

The remains of the deceased are yet to be taken back to Botswana.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa, Masisi to visit Limpopo bus crash site:



Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai and Baatseba Mabowa.