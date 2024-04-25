Luke Fleurs murder accused to apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six men arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs, are expected to apply for bail when the case resumes in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, earlier this month.

The six accused were arrested in Slovoville in Soweto on April 10.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng.

24-year-old Fleurs was shot and killed at a petrol station in Honeydew before the assailants made off with his vehicle which was later found stripped.

They appeared in court last week and during that appearance, they secured legal representation from Legal Aid.

Their lawyer asked that the matter be postponed to today to familiarise themselves with the case.

During his memorial service at the FNB Stadium, the football fraternity pleaded with government to make South Africa safer.

-Report by Puseletso Mokoena