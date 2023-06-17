ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says the party will not be held to ransom by a few individuals and bend its disciplinary processes and code of conduct.

A video is doing the rounds on social media of a group of people setting ANC branded clothing on fire in Tumahole at Parys in the Free State.

They were allegedly protesting against the expulsion of the ANC’s former Secretary-General, Ace Magashule from the party.

Mbalula was speaking on the sidelines of an ANC workshop in Durban.

Magashule was expelled for attempting to suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 without the knowledge of the the party’s National Executive Committee.

Mbalula says Magashule deliberately chose not to take part in the disciplinary process against him.

“We are ready for this type of shenanigans. They have long been planned, but they are not spontaneous acts, these well planned activities by a very small minority of people for an activity affecting an individual who was given an opportunity to express himself within the confines of the disciplinary processes … so, a well-planned activity including formation of political parties, some of them now planning to join other political parties and using the expulsion as a pretext. You can’t cry foul over a process that you did not participate deliberately.”

