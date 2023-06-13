Former African National Congress (ANC) member, Carl Niehaus, says the ANC that he and expelled former secretary general, Ace Magashule, joined is now dead.

Niehaus was reacting to the announcement of Magashule’s expulsion from the party.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee announced his expulsion after he missed the deadline on Friday to give reasons why the party should not expel him.

Magashule had faced charges of misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute for the unsanctioned suspension of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and a subsequent failure to apologise, even after being instructed to do so by the party.

Niehaus has called the party “intolerant.”

“This is just the continuation of the manner in which the so-called African National Congress. And I say deliberately so-called – because I don’t believe that the ANC that I joined 43 years ago and which comrade Magashule joined exists anymore. But this so-called ANC is intolerant of the true liberation struggle ideals and any of us who express those ideals get attacked and eventually you get driven out of the African National Congress.”

VIDEO | Carl Niehaus reacts to Ace Magashule’s expulsion from the ANC:

‘…placed himself above the party’

Meanwhile, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang says expelled former party Secretary General could have changed the outcome of the party’s disciplinary committee deliberations had he taken up the opportunity granted him to change his tone.

Msimang says Magashule placed himself above the party.

‘One would say, he has brought this misfortune upon himself. He was given the opportunity to retract his statement, or change his accent about suspending the president- he was not going to do that. So, when a person gets to a position where he has absolutely no respect for the organs of the organisation – where he effectively places himself above the organisation- I don’t think it has any option but to let him go.”

Appeal

Political analyst Levy Ndou says Magashule can still appeal his expulsion from the party.

“He might also decide to write a letter to the officials of the party and challenge the outcome of the disciplinary action may be on technicalities and other aspects. That might give him a little bit of an opportunity to get a hearing. Or he might decide to get out of politics and focus on other things or he might also then decide to form his political party or join other political parties,” Ndou explains.

Magashule in high spirits

Meanwhile, Magashule has since said that he is in high spirits and will hold a media briefing next week to discuss his expulsion.

“For now it’s well with my soul. For now, I’m still jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah and floating like a butterfly. I’m very well,” Magashule says.

Magashule elaborates in the video below:

