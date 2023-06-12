Ace Magashule has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC). The party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has confirmed the expulsion of its former Secretary-General after he failed to provide the Committee with reasons why he shouldn’t be expelled from the governing party.

Magashule was given seven-days to make representations before the NDC after being found guilty of misconduct.

Ace Magashule is now a former member of the ANC.

Magashule was found guilty on two counts of misconduct and contravening the party’s Constitution. This after he wrote a letter to party President, Cyril Ramaphosa, suspending him in 2021. This was an apparent tit-for-tat after Magashule himself was suspended amid a corruption trial in the Free State.

The second charge relates to his failure to apologise to Ramaphosa after the letter. Magashule, who spent about two years suspended from the party, released a video shortly after the NDC’s findings, rubbishing the charges.

