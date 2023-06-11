The SABC understands the former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Ace Magashule has not made any representations to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC). This means that he missed Friday’s deadline to explain, why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party.

While Magashule remains suspended, his status as an ANC member may changed after the party’s NDC meeting.

Magashule is guilty on two counts of misconduct and contravening the party’s Constitution.

Magashule has seven days to explain why he shouldn’t be expelled from the ANC:

This, after he wrote a letter of suspension to the party president, Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021. In an apparent tit-for-tat, Magashule himself was suspended in the midst of a corruption trial in the Free State. According to the new leadership, Magashule suspended Ramaphosa without consulting the necessary party structures. The NDC will now decide the fate of their embattled member.

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula explains: “The charged member is found guilty on count one and two as charged. The charged member is afforded seven calendar days from the date of being informed or becoming aware of this finding, to make written submissions to the NDC. Through the office of the NDC administrator, comrade. To show cause why the ANC recommendation that the charged member be expelled from the organisation should not be posed as an appropriate sanction.”

The second guilty charge relates to Magashule’s failure to apologies to Ramaphosa for the letter. Magashule, however, dug in his heels and has rubbished the actions of the ruling party.

“I have seen this letter circulating in my name. This is rubbish, fake propaganda by desperate people. The struggle continues. I’ll respond at the right time. Just know that the struggle continues and it’s continuing. Long live. Amandla.”

Magashule suspension I SG suspends ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa:

According to ANC sources, there has been no response, leaving Magashule in a political cul-de-sac. With no stronghold in what may soon be his former political stronghold, whispers in the grapevine is about the former SG starting his own political party. It may be the only option left to him, says the political analyst, Dr Ongama Mtimka.

“Regardless of what ANC Magashule does, his behaviour within the party no longer bares the kind of consequences that it did when he was Secretary-General or in fact shortly after his removal when there were prospects that he and his faction could reverse the battles they had lost in the NEC before the National General Council Policy Conference or the National Conference. His faction has become so obliterated that some among them have begun to look elsewhere to carry out their political aspirations and I think that sooner or later, he might follow suit unless he’s got a grand plan which can only take effect in a much longer term than he may desire. His options are outside the party.”

Amidst his punishment for bringing the party into disrepute, Magashule is adamant that he will never leave the ANC.

“I am not going anywhere. I am not going to any party. I’m a member of the ANC. I will die in the ANC. I will remain a member of the ANC until I die.”

All eyes are on the NDC to see what decision it takes next.