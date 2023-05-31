Former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has been given seven days to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee recommended his expulsion for unilaterally issuing a letter of suspension to Party President Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refusing to apologize for his actions.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefed the media earlier today at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

“The charged member is afforded seven calendar days from the date of being informed or becoming aware of this finding to make written submissions to the NDC through the office of the NDC administrator to show course why the ANC recommendation of the organisation should not be imposed as an appropriate sanction.”