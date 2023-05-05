The multi-million rand asbestos roof removal case involving former African National Congress Secretary-General Ace Magashule and others has been postponed to the 15th of April next year in the Bloemfontein High Court.

Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi and former human settlements head Thabani Zulu maintain that their right to a fair trial has been infringed.

Leave to appeal

The hearing has been postponed numerous times, pending the application of some of the accused at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA has now dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Magashule and others. They challenged the High Court judgment which dismissed their application to have charges against them dropped.

Earlier on Friday, Magashule said he’s prepared for the case.

The 18 accused are facing over 70 counts, including charges of corruption and money laundering, relating to the 2014 alleged irregular awarding of an R 255-million contract.

The SCA judgment gives the green light for the trial date to be set.

‘Accused to exhaust all avenues’

The case could take more than three years to resolve. According to Mohlabi Molete, a legal expert, the accused who approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to have charges against them dropped will exhaust all avenues.

New political party?

Meanwhile, the former ANC Secretary General has confirmed that he has been approached by a number of people, suggesting he should form a new political party.

He, however, maintains that he is still a member of the ANC because he is not looking for positions, but rather to serve the people.

Magashule refuses to say whether he would form a new political party.

“I’ve been approached, I’m still a member of the ANC. I’m not a member of … if ARETA is registered, I’m not a member of ARETA as a registered party and I won’t be…”

Who is approaching you about forming this political party? He responds, “The people of South Africa.”

Who are they? “…too many.”

But you spend a lot of time in Durban? “I’m all over South Africa, and I spend a lot of time in South Africa.”