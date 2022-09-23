The Asbestos fraud pre-trial proceedings involving suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has been postponed to January 2023. Magashule, ten others and five companies have appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court for a pre-trial hearing on the multi-million rand Asbestos case.

Speaking outside the court , Magashule said ”They keep on postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill them ANC. And I’m to the members of the ANC throughout the country, don’t call the ANC to be killed and be part of the Democratic Alliance (DA) , which is an ideological enemy. That’s the thing, but time will tell and you will see that indeed we’ll save this ANC.

The case of was also postponed on the 10th of June 2022. Ace Magashule and his co-accused appear in court as they are facing charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the multimillion rand asbestos roof removal contract in the Free State.

