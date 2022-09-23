ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says the continued postponements of the multi-million rand asbestos case seeks to prevent suspended secretary general Ace Magashule from attending the party’s 55th National Elective Conference in December.

Niehaus is a staunch supporter of Magashule.

Once again outside the #BloemfonteinHighCourt to support the Secretary General of @MYANC, comrade @Magashule_Ace, against the factional farcical politically motivated charges that he continues to persecuted with. pic.twitter.com/z6j58Z4Lmj — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 23, 2022

The Bloemfontein High Court is tackling pre-trial proceedings in this case on Friday. Magashule, ten others and five companies are facing charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos roof removal tender in the Free State in October 2014.

Niehaus says delays in the case are not fair for Magashule who has a right to a speedy trial.

He says the way law enforcement agencies are being used to fight internal ANC political battles needs to come to an end.

“It’s been dragging on with a deliberate intention to prevent comrade Ace Magashule from being to participate in the management of the ANC. In a very critical period, in the run up to the national conference that is going to happen in December for the ANC. In addition to that, it is now the intention to prevent Comrade Ace from being able to attend that national conference.”

WATCH: Suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says he will be nominated and elected during the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference of the ANC in December. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/lcVwVEFmrR — Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) September 23, 2022

Magashule intends to run for presidency

At his previous court appearance in June this year, Magashule told the media that whether he is charged or not, he will run for the ANC’s highest office during the party’s upcoming elective conference.

Magashule stated that he will lead the ANC.

“Charged or not charged I’m going to be standing, if nominated, because I was elected by branches, the branches throughout the country must know now. I want you as media people, you must read the resolution of the ANC under fighting crime and corruption, there are nine points, when you are charged, when you are accused of, when you are reported to have been (involved in crime or corruption), there are also serious allegations. You know even in the Free State, there are three charged mayors; because they are CR, they are still mayors,” stated Magashule.

