The suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, ten others and five companies are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

They face charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos roof removal tender in the Free State in 2014.

In June, the pre-trial hearing was postponed pending the finalisation of his application for leave to appeal a judgment — which dismissed his bid to have charges against him dropped.

Magashule also took the stand and vented his frustration in court.

He criticised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for allegedly plotting to prevent his political ambitions.

Magashule told the media outside the Bloemfontein High Court during his last court appearance that whether he is charged or not, he will run for the ANC’s highest office.

He says he will be standing for the position of ANC president at the national elective conference in December.

Magashule says the NPA of playing party politics by deliberately frustrating his bid to participate in the conference.

But the NPA says the allegations by Magashule are baseless.

