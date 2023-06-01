Political analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey says the African National Congress’s (ANC) pronouncement on former Secretary General, Ace Magashule is just giving finality to what has been a long time coming which is the end of Magashule’s political career within the ANC.

On Wednesday, the party’s National Disciplinary Committee gave Magashule 7 days within which he should give reasons why he shouldn’t be expelled from the party for issuing a suspension letter, unilaterally to party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule has since failed to apologise as directed by the party.

Harvey says that Magashule’s actions point to his likely partnership with another expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus.

“What is very clear now is that he’s out of the ANC – there’s no doubt about it. Ace Magashule, is out of the ANC, and we have to now look at what he’s going to do. What I suspect is going to happen here, is that Ace Magashule is going to throw his weight with Carl Niehaus’ African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA)…”

“It is going to stand in the elections next year. A lot of things are happening, it’s inevitable now. To my mind at least, that Ace Magashule is going to join forces with the Carl Niehaus thing,” adds Harvey.

ANC’s Disciplinary Committee finds Magashule guilty of misconduct:

