Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says he will have a media briefing next week to discuss his expulsion from the party.

Speaking to SABC News on Monday evening he reiterates that it is well with his soul.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) announced his expulsion, after he missed the deadline on Sunday – to give reasons why the party should not expel him.

Magashule had faced charges of misconduct and bringing the party into disrepute for the unsanctioned suspension of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and a subsequent failure to apologise, even after being instructed to do so by the party.

“For now it’s well with my soul. For now I’m still jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah and floating like a butterfly. I’m very well,” Magashule says.

I’m jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah, and floating like a butterfly: Ace Magashule:

Meanwhile, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang says Magashule, could have changed the outcome of the party’s disciplinary committee deliberations had he taken up the opportunity granted him to change his tone. Msimang says Magashule placed himself above the party.

“One would say, he has brought this misfortune upon himself. He was given the opportunity to retract his statement, or change his accents about suspending the president- he was not going to do that. So, when a person gets to a position where he has absolutely no respect for the organs of the organisation- where he effectively places himself above the organisation- I don’t think it has any option but to let him go.

Appeal expulsion

Political Analyst, Levy Ndou says the former ANC Secretary-General can still appeal his expulsion from the party.

“He might also decide to write a letter to the officials of the party and challenge the outcome of the disciplinary action maybe on technicalities and other aspects. That might give him a little bit of an opportunity to get a hearing. Or he might decide to get out of politics and focus on other things or he might also then decide to form his political party or join other political parties,” Ndou explains.

Ace Magashule expelled from the ANC: