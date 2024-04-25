Mbeki campaigns for ANC, draws crowds in Soweto

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President Thabo Mbeki has hit the campaign trail, urging South Africans to vote for the African National Congress (ANC).

Soweto was abuzz with people wanting to see and interact with the former South African and ANC president.

Mbeki says this is only the start of his campaign work for the ANC to help it win the elections.

Video: Elections 2024 – Mbeki in conversation with the residents of Soweto:

Excitement

Soweto was gripped by excitement as the former ANC president took the ANC campaign to the people for the first since leaving public office. Residents of the biggest township in the country wanted to see the prodigal son of the liberation movement.

A son who, for over a decade, wouldn’t don regalia or say vote ANC. He says it feels good to be back campaigning.

Mbeki says on the 29th of May, the people of South Africa should vote for the governing party because it’s on a path of renewal.

“This booklet that I am carrying to say to the people of Soweto vote ANC. The response is very good, I’ve not been in Soweto for some time, but I saw the response of the people and we will come here again. We should indeed return the ANC to power,” says former President Thabo Mbeki.

Mbeki admits that the nation is faced with a lot of problems, but says they are being addressed, despite some internal issues in the party.

“I know there are many problems in the country and problems within the ANC. And so when we say vote ANC, we are also making a commitment to the people that we will attend to the problems within the ANC itself to make sure it is able to discharge its responsibilities to the population. My knowledge of the people of Soweto is that they will listen to that,” Mbeki adds.

Mbeki has committed to return and campaign in Soweto, as well as other areas of the country for the ANC to win the upcoming elections.

